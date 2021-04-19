Coronavirus: 2052 cases recorded since school reopening – Ghana Health Service

General News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Since the reopening of schools in January this year, 345 schools have recorded cases of the novel coronavirus, the Ghana Health Service has revealed.



Speaking at a press conference, on Sunday, April 18, 2021, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, disclosed that 2052 cases have been recorded in 345 schools across the country.



In a further breakdown, Dr Kuma-Aboagye indicated that the Volta Region has recorded the highest number of cases in schools with Oti Region currently having the most number of active cases.



The North East region, he added is yet to record any case of the virus in any of its schools.



“Since we reopened the schools, 345 schools have recorded cases. We have recorded a total of 2,052 cases in schools in the country. Our current active case number is 13,” Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, told the press on Sunday.



“Volta Region has recorded the highest number with 189 cases. Oti has the highest number of active cases because their cases are quite recent, compared to the other cases. The North East Region is the only region that has recorded no cases,” he explained.



Ghana currently has 1,334 active cases of the virus. There have been 91,709 reported cases in all, with 771 deaths from the virus.



The Greater Accra Region has had the most cases with 50,642, followed by the Ashanti Region with 15,445.



