Coronavirus: 15 new deaths bring fatalities to 405

General News of Sunday, 31 January 2021
Source: Class FM
Fifteen new deaths have shot Ghana’s Covid-19 fatalities to 405 with 4,665 active cases as at 30 January 2021 figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) shows.
The total number of confirmed cases is 65, 427 with 797 new cases.
Out of the total confirmed cases, 60, 357 have recovered and discharged.
Greater Accra region has recorded most cases in the country.
Below is the regional breakdown.
Greater Accra Region - 38,111
Ashanti Region - 12,154
Western Region - 3,498
Eastern Region - 2,841
Central Region - 2,269
Volta Region - 944
Bono East Region - 814
Western North Region – 711
Northern Region - 672
Ahafo Region - 545
Bono Region - 657
Upper East Region - 577
Oti Region - 246
Upper West Region - 188
Savannah Region - 63
North East Region - 25