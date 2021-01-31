General News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus: 15 new deaths bring fatalities to 405

The total number of confirmed cases is 65, 427 with 797 new cases.

Fifteen new deaths have shot Ghana’s Covid-19 fatalities to 405 with 4,665 active cases as at 30 January 2021 figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) shows.



The total number of confirmed cases is 65, 427 with 797 new cases.



Out of the total confirmed cases, 60, 357 have recovered and discharged.



Greater Accra region has recorded most cases in the country.



Below is the regional breakdown.



Greater Accra Region - 38,111



Ashanti Region - 12,154



Western Region - 3,498



Eastern Region - 2,841



Central Region - 2,269



Volta Region - 944



Bono East Region - 814



Western North Region – 711



Northern Region - 672



Ahafo Region - 545



Bono Region - 657



Upper East Region - 577



Oti Region - 246



Upper West Region - 188



Savannah Region - 63



North East Region - 25