You are here: HomeNews2020 11 13Article 1107760

General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: 149 new cases push active cases to 1,541

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo of health workers on the frontlines of the fight against the virus File photo of health workers on the frontlines of the fight against the virus

One hundred and forty-nine new coronavirus infections in Ghana has pushed the active cases to 1,541, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to the updates on November 9, 2020, the death toll from the virus, however, still stands at 320.

The number of coronavirus infections detected at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) stands at 180.

Per the latest figure, the total number of coronavirus infections detected in Ghana since March is 49,957 with 48,096 recoveries.



Below is a breakdown of the cumulative cases per region

Greater Accra Region - 26,724

Ashanti Region - 11,062

Western Region - 2,999

Eastern Region - 2,462

Central Region - 1,935

Bono East Region - 785

Volta Region - 685

Western North Region - 653

Bono Region - 619

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 528

Upper East Region - 359

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter