Coronavirus: 149 new cases push active cases to 1,541

General News of Friday, 13 November 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
One hundred and forty-nine new coronavirus infections in Ghana has pushed the active cases to 1,541, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
According to the updates on November 9, 2020, the death toll from the virus, however, still stands at 320.
The number of coronavirus infections detected at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) stands at 180.
Per the latest figure, the total number of coronavirus infections detected in Ghana since March is 49,957 with 48,096 recoveries.
Below is a breakdown of the cumulative cases per region
Greater Accra Region - 26,724
Ashanti Region - 11,062
Western Region - 2,999
Eastern Region - 2,462
Central Region - 1,935
Bono East Region - 785
Volta Region - 685
Western North Region - 653
Bono Region - 619
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 528
Upper East Region - 359
