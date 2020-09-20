You are here: HomeNews2020 09 20Article 1064374

General News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Disclaimer.

Source: 3 News

Coronavirus: 14 new cases recorded at KIA

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo File photo

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

This was announced by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on its website on Friday, September 18.

The number comes up to 15 those who have so far tested positive at the country’s major entry point since Tuesday, September 1, when it was reopened after its shutdown in March.

All of them are in isolation.

This has also increased the country’s total number of cases since the outbreak of the disease in March.

The new cases at the Kotoka International Airport adds up to the 20 new ones found from among the populace.

The country’s total number of cases is currently 45,877.

The recoveries-cum-discharges are now at 45,081 with one more death recorded. The deaths are now 297.

As a result, the country’s active cases under care and management is 499.

Among these, 15 are in severe conditions while five are in critical conditions with three on ventilators.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 23,287

Ashanti Region - 10,942

Western Region - 2,963

Eastern Region - 2,395

Central Region - 1,921

Bono East Region - 781

Volta Region - 669

Western North Region - 638

Northern Region - 528

Ahafo Region - 524

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 291

Oti Region - 241

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment