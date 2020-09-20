General News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Coronavirus: 14 new cases recorded at KIA

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



This was announced by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on its website on Friday, September 18.



The number comes up to 15 those who have so far tested positive at the country’s major entry point since Tuesday, September 1, when it was reopened after its shutdown in March.



All of them are in isolation.



This has also increased the country’s total number of cases since the outbreak of the disease in March.



The new cases at the Kotoka International Airport adds up to the 20 new ones found from among the populace.



The country’s total number of cases is currently 45,877.



The recoveries-cum-discharges are now at 45,081 with one more death recorded. The deaths are now 297.



As a result, the country’s active cases under care and management is 499.



Among these, 15 are in severe conditions while five are in critical conditions with three on ventilators.



Regional breakdown



Greater Accra Region - 23,287



Ashanti Region - 10,942



Western Region - 2,963



Eastern Region - 2,395



Central Region - 1,921



Bono East Region - 781



Volta Region - 669



Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 528



Ahafo Region - 524



Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 291



Oti Region - 241



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19





