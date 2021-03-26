Coordinate for the right things to be done - Otumfuo charges Lands minister

General News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has urged Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, to take drastic measures in addressing the menace of illegal mining and other land-related issues in the country.



He made this known to the minister when he paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace.



This was part of a two-day working visit of the minister to the Ashanti region, citinewsroom.com reports.



“If managed properly, we can mine without harming the environment. We can also do so by training the human resource to mine in an environmentally friendly manner.



“With the acquisition of lands in forest zones, we should go through the procedure. To avert any clashes, your outfit should coordinate for the right thing to be done,” Asantehene advised.



Samuel Abu Jinapor has so far made attempts at courting the support of regional ministers across the country in tackling the menace of small-scale mining, or what is popularly known as galamsey.



During a meeting with regional ministers earlier this month, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources expressed his optimism at winning the galamsey fight stressing the need for his compatriots to play active parts in ensuring that dream is achieved.



According to the report, Samuel Abu Jinapor has been vocal about his commitment to tackling the problem of illegal mining since his vetting at the Appointments Committee of Parliament for the ministry he currently heads.



Meanwhile, the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners has pledged its support to the Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Damongo.



They have also urged him to be resolute in the fight against illegal mining activities even as Samuel Abu Jinapor also gave assurances of the resolve of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to combat the mining illegality despite the challenges the fight has presented them with so far.