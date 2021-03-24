'Cooked' surveys will not stop Mahama’s victory in 2024 - Clement Apaak

Politics of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has described a survey conducted by the European Public Policy Institute (EPPI) which has posited that former President John Dramani Mahama will lose the 2024 polls as a candidate as cooked.



The legislator opines that the survey is from detractors and paid hands who are bent on frustrating Mr. Mahama from contesting the 2024 polls.



According to the survey, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will have a better chance of winning the 2024 election if former President John Dramani Mahama is replaced with a new candidate, respondents in a recent survey have suggested.



EPPI stated that 61 percent of eligible NDC voters opined that John Mahama should not run for a third time as the flagbearer of the party ahead of the 2024 polls.



The survey conducted with a sample size of 1258 eligible voters also revealed that the current Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has an upper hand over Alan Kyerematen – Minister for Trade and Industry, as a successor or Akufo-Addo as NPP flagbearer ahead of 2024 general elections.



The scope of the research by EPPI included; National Representative sample of 1258 eligible voters, Data collection period 1/02 – 6/02, Margin of error +/- 3%, CAPI (Phone interviews) and Representative sample of age, gender, income level, region, urban/rural previous vote (2020).



But Dr. Apaak reacting noted that the survey is not genuine but a paid work meant to deceive the public.



He maintained the 2020 presidential election was a stolen verdict and Ghanaians are yearning for the return of Mr. Mahama to come and rescue them from the current incompetent NPP.



"The detractors can dress their paid hands, fund publications by EIU, sponsor cooked surveys by EPPI, it won’t wash. JM will lead the NDC to recapture the stolen mandate. JM cannot let the people down, he must offer himself to lead the rescue effort!”



Meanwhile, he has taken to the cleaners a group calling itself Cadres for Accountable Leadership, over a press conference they held on Tuesday.



The group is asking the party executives and President Mahama to provide the collated figures they had in the December polls.



Spokesperson of the Cadres for Accountable Leadership, Livingstone Pay-Charlie said if nothing is done about their demand in the next two weeks, they would demonstrate against the executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



But Dr. Apaak says the group has no locus, not credible and sponsored bt faceless individuals and cowards who want to attack the integrity of Mr. Mahama.



Dr. Apaak had earlier asked the NDC to file Mr. Mahama as a candidate because he will win the polls.



“If Mahama doesn’t lead the party in 2024, the likelihood of the NPP breaking the 8 is very high…We know we’re going to win the election 2024 but as to if a new face is going to lead us to that victory is another thing."



"Who are we going to bring on board who has that stature like John Mahama? I hold my position that we don’t have time and resources looking for a new jockey. We know and we’re resolute that the people are ready to give Mahama the needed support going into 2024.”