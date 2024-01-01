Cook-a-thon: Haruna Iddrisu, Murtala, others show up to show support

General News of Monday, 1 January 2024

A group of Members of Parliament of Ghana have stormed the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, the capital town of the Northern Region, to support Failatu Abdul Razak, the Ghanaian chef attempting to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



The legislators who visited the location for the competition included the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu; and his colleague for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.



Speaking to the media during the visit on Monday, January 1, 2024, Haruna Iddrisu praised Chef Failatu Abdul Razak for her attempt.



He said that the chef’s hard work has made Ghana, particularly Tamale, the spotlight of the world.



The former Minority Leader commended Ghanaians for the show of support for Failatu Abdul Razak.



Haruna added that he and his colleagues were there to encourage the chef to break the cook-a-thon record which would certainly be of benefit to Tamale and Ghana as a whole.



About the competition:



After media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's sing-a-thon world record attempt officially ended a few days ago, another Ghanaian has started an attempt to break another Guinness World Record.



Even as hundreds and thousands crossed over into the year 2024 in churches and places of worship, others did so at places of entertainment or with friends and families.



Over in the north, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has started an attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



She is aiming to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



Initial videos shared by the state broadcaster, GTV, showed Failatu and her assistants in their glass-shielded kitchen setup embossed with the images of Chef Faila.



Cook-a-thon became popular in 2023 after Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci broke the then-world record. An Irish chef, however, overthrew her months later.



Alan Fisher cooked for 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds.



Watch a video of the MPs at the Modern City Hotel:





