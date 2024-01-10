Cook-a-thon: Chef Faila ends GWR attempt after 9 days, 11 hours

General News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has finally completed her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



The remarkable feat was completed after 227 hours, approximately 9 days and 11 hours.



Chef Faila began her journey at midnight on January 1st at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale in an attempt to break the current record of 119 hours and 57 minutes held by Alan Fisher of Ireland.



Chef Faila successfully beat her initial target of 120 hours, surpassing the current record. Her team announced that she intended to go up to 240 hours.



However, on January 9, Chef Faila's husband, Captain Reginald Adjei announced that the cook-a-thon would be coming to an end at 10 am on January 10.



He said the decision was made despite assurances from the medical team and Chef Faila herself that she would be able to go on.



On January 10, at 11 am, Chef Faila put down her tools to a roar of celebration from the crowd who had surrounded the venue, successfully ending the feat which left the whole country and beyond impressed by her endurance.



Throughout the cook-a-thon attempt, the venue was a go-to place for well-wishers and supporters including celebrities and politicians.



Celebrities including actor Yaw Dabo, musician Fancy Gadam and comic SDK Dele visited the venue to show their support and enjoy some of her meals.



Politicians including Haruna Iddrisu, Chief-of-Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Lordina Mahama and Dr Bawumia also passed by.



Sing-a-thon contender Afua Asantewaa also came by to show her support for Chef Faila.



Chef Faila efforts have been a source of inspiration to many and a testament to the intense support and unity the country can offer to individuals if Ghanaians decide to rally behind them.



