'Convince your friends and families to register for voter ID card' – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at a registration centre

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians who have already registered for the voter ID card to convince their friends and families to also register.



The voter registration exercise started last Tuesday, with over three million people have already registered.



However, concerns have been raised about the ongoing registration exercise, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic still prevalent.



The Electoral Commission (EC), though, has assured that it will ensure all safety protocols are observed at the various centers.



In a post on Twitter, the President shared a message urging Ghanaians to get involved in the registration exercise.



He also encouraged those who have already registered to convince their friends and families to also register for the voter ID card.



“If you have registered already there are two things you can do. Firstly, you can serve as a guarantor for up to 10 people who are eligible to register,” Akufo-Addo’s post read.





