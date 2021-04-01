Controversy sets in as Gushegu MP ‘keeps’ his post at NPA

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Controversy has set in as Hassan Tampuli, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Petroleum Authority (NPA) continues to perform duties despite holding office as Member of Parliament (MP) for Gushegu Constituency.



Having assumed office as CEO of the NPA in January 2017 and subsequently won December 7, 2020 elections to become the representative of the people of Gushegu in Parliament, it was expected that Mr. Tampuli would have abdicated his role as Boss of the authority.



But the MP is sighted to have signed in the capacity of CEO, a letter dated March 18, 2021 with reference number NPA/PPR/RTP/01/12, requesting some four heads of institutions to nominate representatives to serve on a Price Deregulation Review Committee.



When Angel FM contacted the MP on the issue, he said he breached no law in his decision to keep his post even though currently an MP.



He also indicated that he does not draw salaries on his current job at the authority.



Furthermore, his continuous stay at the NPA followed a directive by the appointing authority to him to hold on to his post.



According to him, he is likely to handover the position to his successor even if next week.



But a lawyer, Kwesi Baffour Ntiful, argued that the MP could not act in the Capacity of a CEO unless he is authorised to do so by the Speaker of Parliament.



He said: “The law states that anyone who becomes an MP cannot lead any corporation or business entity for the purpose of making profits, unless the Speaker of Parliament authorises it.



He added: “Before the authorization, the Speaker will set up a committee to examine whether or not the work you are about to do will conflict with your role as an MP [speaking of Conflict of interest].”



He further stated that a person serving as CEO in any state institution whose term of office ends has to be reappointed by the appointing board or government before he can continue to act in that capacity.



Meanwhile the Executive Director of Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, Duncan Amoah, appreciating how productive Mr. Tampuli has been at post over the years, advised that the issue be properly looked at to avoid setting bad precedents that will negatively affect the state in the future.



Mr. Amoah said: “He serving as an MP at the same time a CEO raises a governance issue. We have to look at it immediately else negative governance precedent will be set where MPs in the future will seek after such positions leading to dereliction of duty in Parliament.”



He added “He [Mr. Tampuli] has done very well as Boss of NPA, but he must not put himself out there as though there is no structure at the authority to handle his work in his absence.”



