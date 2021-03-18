Controversial Textbooks: It is sheer stupidity – Obiri Boahen blasts publishers

General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen, has become the latest personality to add his voice to the condemnation that is being directed at Badu Nkansah Publications, the publishers behind some textbooks that has been described by many as derogatory to some ethnic groups in the country.



Without mincing words, the outspoken New Patriotic Party executive in an interview with Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, described the publication as stupid and senseless.



“Excuse my language but why do some people engage in foolish and senseless ventures. Why do you publish a book that denigrates a tribe? I am not even supposed to be restrained in my language,” he fumed.



According to Mr Obiri Boahen who is a practicing lawyer, the issue of the textbooks has nothing to do with politics as some people would try to make it look but it is an issue bordering on common sense.



“This has nothing to do with NPP or NDC, it has got something to do with common sense and respect for the sentimentalities and sensibilities of our colleagues. There must be a respect for that,” he stated.



Describing the publication as disgraceful, Mr Obiri Boahen asked the publishers to bow their heads in shame whilst urging the entire country to condemn the attempt to discriminate against certain tribes.



He also urged tribes and individuals who may have been affected by the publication to be measured in their reaction while the appropriate authorities find the right approach to address the issue.