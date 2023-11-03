Controller and Accountant-General bids for Akyem Swedru seat on NPP ticket

Politics of Friday, 3 November 2023

Ghana's Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, has announced his bid to enter Parliament on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr Kwaning-Bosompem, recently held a rally in Swedru, "leading more than 2,000 supporters of the party on a three-hour health walk through the principal streets of Swedru," the state-run Daily Graphic reported.



The November 30 walk drew supporters who also drummed home the candidature of the Kwaning-Bosompem.



He tasked supporters to remain focused on selling his candidature and refrain from attacking aspirants when nominations are opened in December ahead of primaries scheduled for February 2024.



He also outlined plans he has for the area should he be elected candidate and voted into office after December 2024.



On the November 4 presidential flagbebarer race, the aspirant tasked members to conduct themselves properly through the process in order to better prepare for the 2024 elections.



He stressed that the election of the presidential candidate was the beginning of the NPP's determination to break the eight-year electoral jinx on December 7, 2024, so nobody should do anything to mar that determination, the Daily Graphic report added.



It is not the first time that top government appointees have announced bids to enter parliament. A number of current NPP MPs were holding offices which they left to contest for seats in the 8th parliament.



Who is Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem?



Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem is a renowned Public Servant of 34 years standing in Ghana’s Public Service with extensive senior management and leadership experience across varied governmental institutions, agencies, local authorities and private organizations.



Some of the areas he specifically served include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD), Ghana Cement Works, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and Driver and Vehicle License Authority.



He is a Chartered Management Accountant with 29 years post qualification experience and holds an MBA in Strategic Management from the Paris Graduate School of Management.



He’s also a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana and has done courses in Management and ICT. He is skilled and passionate about Public Sector Reforms and Institutional restructuring.



With a humble beginning as an Accountant at the Koforidua Central Hospital in 1988, Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem has grown to become the Controller and Accountant -General of the Republic of Ghana.



He is credited for leading the implementation of policies aimed at expenditure rationalization and efficiency; coordinating strategies that improved revenue mobilization and administration to achieve government’s fiscal consolidation goals.



He significantly contributed to the development of Ghana’s National Policy on Public-Private-Partnership (PPP), which ensures value for money, affordability, efficient risk allocation, local content, and transfer of technology in the promotion and administration of PPPs.



He facilitated the implementation of the Programme Based Budgeting System in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a major policy shift in the budget preparation process for the Ghana Government.



Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem has always upheld the highest professional standards to ensure the best outcomes and is competent at influencing others without undermining their professional judgement through the application of objective and empathetic reasoning. He has cultivated a strong moral foundation to be able to address ethical dilemmas when they arise.



He is a member of the of the Ghana Road Fund board, Energy Commission and a Council Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana. He also served on the Boards of Makola Market Company and the Accra Abattoir.



He has lots of International exposures through training and conferences.In 2019, Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem received an award in the category of Governance and Civil Leadership Awards of the Year and also ushered into Ghana Leadership Hall of Fame.



Having displayed integrity and excellence in both his public and private life, Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem was among 12 distinguished individuals awarded by the 2021 West African Nobles Forum (WANF) at its 32nd Annual Congress and Awards.



He is married with two children.



