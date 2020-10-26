Politics of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Kay Agbenyega, Contributor

Contributing, supporting NPP to victory is our civic duty – Lydia Ahassan

The Member of Parliament (MP) and 2020 NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has appealed to party supporters to contribute towards the 2020 elections campaign.



According to her, supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win the forthcoming elections is a collective responsibility and civic duty of all well-meaning Ghanaians.



She made the call during a fundraising campaign launched in Accra on October 23, 2020.



The fundraising is aimed at getting members and sympathizers of the NPP, both home and abroad, to contribute financially towards the elections.



Lydia Seyram Alhassan who touted the achievements of the NPP government under President Akufo-Addo averred that the government’s programs and social intervention policies have touched the lives of each and every Ghanaian.



This according to her is enough reason for Ghanaians to give the NPP another chance to continue its good works.



Also, the Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who launched the Fundraising Campaign urged Ghanaians to rally behind President Akufo-Addo in December's election to enable him to continue his economic transformation and all-inclusive development agenda for the country.



He said: "In my opinion, this is the most crucial elections of our generation,” because the country is on the cusp of a major transformation under President Akufo-Addo, and reinventing the wheel will take the country backwards.



Dr Bawumia stressed that what is at stake for the country in December's election is a choice between the nation's progress, represented by the NPP under Nana Akufo-Addo and retrogression, represented by the opposition NDC under John Mahama.



"Interestingly and by the grace of God, when the ballot numbering came, NPP is number one; NDC is number two. If you choose NPP, you're going to take a step forward. If you choose NDC, you are going to take two steps backwards. That is what it is. One step forward, or do you want two steps backwards? That is the choice that Ghanaians face and we have to make sure, we the NPP and the people of Ghana, that we will protect the gains that the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has brought to Ghanaians," he said.

