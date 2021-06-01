Contribute your quota to the passage of affirmative action bill – Canadian High Commissioner appeals to Yendi MP

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E Kati Csaba has appealed to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Honorable Alhaji Farouk Aliu-Mahama to influence Parliament to pass the affirmative action bill.



She made this appeal when Member of Parliament for Yendi Honorable Farouk-Aliu-Mahama called on her at her residence in Accra to discuss issues bothering on Women Empowerment, Girl-Child Education, Sanitation and Agriculture in the Yendi Constituency, among other issues of mutual interest.



H.E Kati Csaba said the Member of Parliament in contributing his quota to the passage of the bill will seal his commitment to women empowerment.



She used the opportunity to commend the efforts of the MP for Yendi in Women-Empowerment, Girl-child Education and expressed her interest in working to build cooperation between the NGO of the MP( PPR-Partnership for Poverty Reduction) and Canadian agencies to collaborate on these areas of mutual interest.



The lawmaker on his part was optimistic that there will be a collaboration between the humanitarian agencies of Canada and the leadership of Yendi in achieving results in Women Empowerment, Girl-Child Education, Sanitation and Agriculture in the Yendi Constituency.



The Affirmative Action Bill seeks equal representation and participation of both women and men in governance, public positions of power and all decision-making spaces of the country.



The bill mandates public institutions to adopt gender policies, including recruitment policies aimed at achieving balanced structuring of those institutions in terms of gender.



It also requires that all sectors reserve a percentage of their employment for women. All political parties are also encouraged to create quotas to promote women participation in politics.



