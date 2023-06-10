Continue to hold us to account, be firm, ethical, unbias and courageous – MCE to Journalists

General News of Saturday, 10 June 2023

The Municipal Chief Executive for Wasa Amenfi East in the Western Region, Frederick Korankye, has admonished Ghanaian journalists to continue to discharge their duties with the utmost professionalism, integrity and respect for ethics.



He claimed that the media is now regarded as the fourth estate of the realm and that the media’s role as gatekeepers must be carried out without the goal of promoting development, peace, stability, accountability, and progress.



Frederick Korankye made this remark at the Wasa Amenfi Journalist Association (WAJA) launch in Wasa Akropong.



He stated that the media’s role in holding the government accountable cannot be overstated.



"After the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary, the media is regarded as the fourth arm of the government. That is how the media is regarded in Ghana, and we will continue to regard you as such in this regard. ”Your job is critical, and we appreciate everything you do,” he said.



He encouraged the media to remain courageous, firm, fair and balanced in their reportage.



To those who abuse and assault journalists, he spoke against them and asked for journalists to be respected.



He particularly asked the current breed of journalists to learn from personalities such as Kwaku Baako, Kwesi Pratt and others who were victims of abuse, and intimidation, but they remained firm and kept fighting for the rights of journalists.



"Continue to hold us accountable. Continue your excellent work. Some of those who came before you have endured hardship. Some of your seniors have been toured so that you can practise today. Ghanaian journalism has come a long way. We have witnessed a significant transformation from the military era to the present.”



The Wasa Asikuma chief, Nana Bafuor Kwame Anim, who represented the Omanhene of the Wasa Amenfi Traditional Council, Tetrete Okuamoah Sakyim ll, praised the journalists for their work in the country.



He advised them to avoid actions that could destabilise the country.



He urged them to maintain their professionalism at all times while maintaining their integrity.



"As a result of media reports, some countries have descended into chaos. I advise journalists to always be ethical and to conduct themselves in a way that promotes the country’s peace, stability, and growth.”