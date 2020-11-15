General News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Continue to deal with major security threats – Bawumia urges soldiers

Ghanaian soldiers have been urged to continue to deal with major external security threats the country is faced with in order for peace to prevail.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during a visit to 11 Mechanize Infantry Unit at Bazua in the Upper East Region indicated that the security of the country against external threats remain in their care which is why they must continue to provide the needed protection.



“The security of the country is in your hands. The reason the President is making sure you are ok at this your base. Ghana is one of the most peaceful countries in West Africa and we want to maintain that. I will urge you to continue to deal with major external threats by sacrificing for the country,” he said.



He appreciated the contributions of the soldiers who at the peril of their lives are working tirelessly to ensure that the peace of the country is not destabilized by external forces.



“Putting your lives on the line for mother Ghana is commendable. Government appreciates the efforts you are making and that is why it is providing you with the needed logistics to enable you execute your mandate. Your Commander-In-Chief who is the President appreciates your worth”, he stressed.



The Commanding Officer of the unit revealed that their deployment to the Upper East Region was to secure Ghana’s borders and prevent a possible terrorist attack.



He explained that the increased presence of members of the Ghana Armed Forces in the Region are part of efforts by Government to ensure that “terrorist infiltrators do not come into our country to cause problems for us.



“We mounting surveillance at the entry points of the country to ensure that we are not taken by surprise by potential threats of the country’s security”

