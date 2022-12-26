Continue praying for us – Bawumia 'begs' Owusu Bempah amid 'bad blood' with Akufo-Addo government

General News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has appealed to the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah to continue seeking God’s face for the government.



Dr Bawumia, in an address during a visit to the church on Sunday, December 25, 2022, said that the government recognizes the good work Reverend Owusu Bempah has been doing.



He pleaded for the one-time spiritual ally of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue praying for the government and the country.



“I want to thank Reverend Owusu Bempah for his prayers for this country. I want to ask you to continue praying for the government. Continue praying for the whole of Ghana,” he said.



Reverend Owusu Bempah recently disclosed that after his ordeal at the hands of the Ghana Police Service, he has stopped praying for the Akufo-Addo administration.



Speaking, months back, on Accra-based Okay FM, the man of God advised that the president should, as a matter of urgency, gather pastors to intercede on his behalf because what was happening in the country was not normal.



"This is not to disrespect the president, but I have stopped praying for the president like I used to do. I (used) pray for the president and that God should protect him and make sure that his tenure is successful; to pray for the president like I used to do some time ago, I have stopped doing that," Rev Owusu Bempah said.



"Like Saul, Samuel and David in the Holy Bible as instances, Nana Addo has turned away from God. He is no longer the man ruling the country because he has become disobedient like Saul in the Bible," Owusu Bempah added.



