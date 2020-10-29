Health News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Continue observing coronavirus safety protocols - Dr Okoe-Boye

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, Deputy Minister of Health, has asked Ghanaians to continue observing COVID-19 safety protocols.



"Some think the virus is gone, but that is not true. The situation could get worse again. We are still at war."



Dr. Okoe-Boye said this when MODEC Incorporated, a provider of floating solutions in the petroleum industry, made a donation of test kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth $600,000 in support of four National COVID-19 testing centres.



The donation comprised of PCR testing Kits to test over 10,000 samples, laboratory equipment consumables, reagents and PPE, to be distributed to Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine, Takoradi Veterinary Laboratory and the National Public Health Reference Laboratory in Sekondi.



Dr. Okoe-Boye noted that Ghana had been blessed with quite a favourable situation with regards to the fight against the virus in the country.



The Deputy Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku Constituency said the success of the COVID-19 fight in the country was mainly due to Government interventions such as good testing laboratories, as well as effective tracing and treatment.



He said while there were a few active cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, "our aim is to achieve a situation of zero active cases."



The Deputy Health Minister said the key aim of the government was to limit the importation of the virus and also, reduce community spread through proactive measures such as effective preventive measures at points of entry into the country, as well as ensuring the observance of preventive protocols within the country.



He commended Health workers within the country for their commitment and courage in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Deputy Minister of Health observed that the dedication and courage of the country's health workers, with which they dealt with COVID-19 infections as well as suspected cases, allayed the fears of many who thought the country would have it tough after the first case was reported.



Dr. Okoe-Boye thanked MODEC Incorporated for the gesture and said it served as a reminder to those who thought the virus was gone, because there was the need to now more than ever, prevent a resurgence of infections.



He promised that the donation would be put to its expected use adding, "I am very sure that very soon we will be done with COVID-19.



Theophilus Ahwireng Managing Director of MODEC Incorporated, praised the government for its good management of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that such intervention was mainly the reason for the low rate of infections in the country.



He said the donation was an indication of MODECH Incorporated's commitment towards the fight against the pandemic in the country, as well as Ghana's socio-economic growth in general.



Mr. Ahwireng thanked the government for an opportunity to be part of the fight against the pandemic in the country and said MODEC was committed to the fight to completely eradicate it from the country.



The donation was in partnership with Mitsui and Co., Ltd, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd and Marubeni Corporation.



