Contempt case: Subin MP, executives appear before court

Eugene Boakye Antwi - Subin MP

Member of Parliament for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi and some constituency executives on Monday appeared before a Kumasi High Court in a contempt case brought before the court by 51 delegates of the party.



The MP and the rest of the constituency executives, including Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi have been accused of defying a court injunction to conduct the Subin parliamentary primary.



Lawyer Kwesi Afrifa who represented Eugene Boakye Antwi, stormed the court with armed police escort.



The same lawyer also represented Patrick Acheampong, Ashanti Regional Director of Research and Election, Subin Constituency Chairman Michael Adusei Bonsu, and his Secretary Akuamoah Boateng.



Conspicuously missing in court was Chairman Wontumi who told the court through his Counsel that he was not in good health, and therefore, could not attend proceedings.



But the trial Judge, His Lordship Amedaher Senyo sitting as a vacation judge did not take Wontumi’s explanation kindly and threatened to issue a bench warrant for his arrest the next time he absents himself.



Ebenezer Donkor represented the first respondent Electoral Commission even though the court had earlier held that the EC was absolved in the application of contempt, it ought to appear until officially discharged by the court.



Justice Amedaher after deliberations adjourned the case to August 31, 2020. On Friday, June 21, 51delegates including Isaac Nimako, Richard Owusu Nti and Yaw Boafo secured an injunction restraining the party’s election committee and the Electoral Commission from holding the primaries.



The ex-parte injunction, which was granted by the Kumasi High Court was effective from Friday to Monday, 22nd June, 2020.



“It is hereby ordered that the respondent and all persons claiming through the respondent (EC) refrain from holding the election scheduled to take place on Saturday, 20th June, 2020,” the court ruled.



They are seeking a ruling that the constituency primary held on June 20, 2020 by which the MP claims to have been re-elected was illegal, unlawful and should be declare null and void.





