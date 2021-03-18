Consumption of organic foods prolongs existence - Garden Empire CEO

Health News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: GNA

Madam Joyce Aku Menns, Chief Executive Officer of Garden Empire, has encouraged the consumption of organic products as it boosts the immune system which leads to healthy living and prolonged life span.



According to the Young Entrepreneur, the Covid-19 pandemic has even made it more imperative for the intake of organic products as well as organic livestock.



Madam Menns asserted that the consumption of organic products promotes local agricultural production and supports local farmers with the needed finance to preserve their products.



“Most local farmers are often discouraged in the mass production of organic products because the patronage is not fast enough



“There is research which indicates the major impact of one’s mental and emotional health with the consumption of organic foods considering its nutritional value and it’s also good for people who have allergies to chemical foods," she said.



Additionally, Madam Menns said it was important we go back to our roots with regards to the intake of our traditional drinks and dishes like Palm Wine, Asaana, Ampesie, Adule, among others as it does preserve our culture as Ghanaians.



“Most of our local markets are often dominated with foreign foods which for me is very disturbing because we are gradually losing our food heritage as Ghanaians, so I believe the narrative has to change with more consumption of organic foods,’’ she stated.



Garden Empire located in Haatso near Fidelity Bank deals in a wide range of organic products including local vegetables, bush meat, drinks and all types of dry fishes.



