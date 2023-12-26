Construction works resume on Goaso road to enable 'gods who fled dusty area' return

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Construction work on the first dual-carriage road in Goaso, located in the Ahafo Region, has recommenced after a brief halt, Graphic.gh.com reports.



The Omanhene of Goaso, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah, had recently expressed concern that the dust generated from the unpaved road was causing the departure of his deities from the palace.



An individual from Goaso informed Graphic Online about the resumption of asphalt works and substantiated the claim with a photograph.



The local resident remarked, "Now the gods can return to the palace at Goaso."



Nana Akwasi Bosompra, the Goasomanhene, has consistently raised issues about the poor and dusty road conditions in Goaso and the broader Ahafo area.



This development signals a positive step towards addressing the concerns raised by the community regarding the dusty roads and their impact on the cultural and environmental aspects of the region.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/NOQ



