Construction of Suame interchange to begin soon

The Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has assured residents of the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi that the construction of the Suame Interchange will commence soon.



In an interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM with Kwame Adinkra, the Vice President said all is set for the construction of the interchange to ease traffic in the cosmopolitan city.



The Suame Interchange, the Vice President mentioned will be part of a number of interchanges that will be constructed in the city by this government to deal with the increasing congestion in the city.



Other interchanges to be constructed, he mentioned are Oforikrom and one at the Airport roundabout.



Other key projects, he said will be constructed in Kumasi and the Ashanti Region as a whole to ensure even development in the region.



Dr Bawumia further called on the voters in the region to give the NPP government four more to do more for the entire country.

