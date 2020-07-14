Health News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Construction of Ketu North Municipal Hospital almost completed

play videoThe current update of the hospital

Correspondence from Volta Region:



Work on the Wheta District Hospital which will serve as Municipal hospital for the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region is nearing completion.



A visit to the construction site by GhanaWeb revealed the tremendous progress made so far on the project which according to the Volta Regional Minister will be completed before 2021.



Most of the buildings were completed and painted with air conditioners already fixed on each of the buildings. A huge power plant was also seen on the site with numerous electricity poles for electrification purposes. Workers are still on site busily working with the sound of concrete mixers and other construction equipment all over the place.



However, GhanaWeb correspondent in the Volta Region who was at the site was not allowed to enter and tour the site as well as speak to those in charge of the project. The security man on duty indicated that there is an order from above that prohibits people who are not working on the site from getting into the site.



The Wheta District Hospital project is one of the five district hospital projects which were started under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration in 2016 with a whopping 89.9 million euros funding from Raiffesen Bank International AG of Austria.



The project is been executed by an Austrian multi-international construction company, Vamed Engineering GmbH, a company known for the successful construction of several health facilities around the world.



The hospital, when completed will have an ultramodern eye clinic, dentistry, pharmacies, laboratories, theaters, accident and emergency unit, maternity block, and adjunct clinical services among others.









