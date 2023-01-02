Construction of Asokore Nursing School in the offing

Regional News of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: Adu Gyamfi, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokor, Dr Nana Ayew Afriye has cut the sod for the construction of Asokore Nursing School.



The phase one of the construction will also see the establishment of a 4-unit classroom block for use as demonstration block, library and auditorium, the completion of 12-room residential accommodation, renovation of existing classroom blocks and offices and the construction of a kitchen and dining block.



Touching on the rationale behind the project, the lawmaker said it was aimed at providing efficient healthcare services within the constituency and improving the health of residents.



He explained that the project was solely financed through the benevolence of a network of friends who also bought into the idea of providing adequate healthcare access to all.



Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony of the project, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye expressed gratitude to all that have made contributions toward the project and further encouraged constituents of more projects of this kind.



He also thanked President Akufo-Addo Addo and his appointees who have made charitable contributions towards the project.



“Many thanks to Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for your show of love for this project and much to the greater New Patriotic Party family. Also, to members of the Gye Nyame family, we will keep it simple but remain focused,” he noted.



He further thanked the District Executive Officer of Effiduase-Asokore, Osei Adiyiah and Chairman John Yeboah for their relentless support.



Dr. Ayew Afriye however said that all funds required for the first phase of the project have been made available to the contractor. He however called on the project contractor to expedite action in order to complete the project on time to provide space for the about 200 nurses by April 2023.



In his concluding remarks, the Effiduase-Asokore MP eulogised Grace Coleman and Frank Agyen who earlier intended to commence the project but could not see it through due to unforeseen circumstances.