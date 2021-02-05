Health News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

Construction begins on new NHIS office in Obuasi

A photo of the MCE and other key stakeholders on the construction site

The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Elijah Adansi-Bonah has disclosed that the construction of an ultramodern National Health Insurance Office in Obuasi only lends credence to the fact that Obuasi has made major strides in terms of providing access to quality healthcare to residents in the Municipality.



The MCE said this when he handed over the site for the construction of the Municipal office of NHIS. The office when completed is expected to bring a huge sigh of relief to the Obuasi NHIS who have been renting office accommodation since 2003.



With the increasing population coupled with the small space at the current NHIS office, Mr Adansi-Bonah said the new office will help the NHIS to serve the people well in a congenial environment.



He again assured the contractor of the project Mr. Francis Fosu of Brimley Company Ltd of the Assembly's support to ensure that they deliver the project in the stipulated time- frame. He said, " my men from the Works department will be available to supervise the project to ensure that the contractor deliver quality project to the people of Obuasi at the time-frame given".



Madam Elizabeth Odei of the Procurement Directorate, NHIS said the project when completed will open up the office to attend to more clients. This she opined will improve access to primary health care which the NHIS stands for.



She again disclosed that the Office Complex is funded by the Government of Ghana through budget allocation to the National Health Insurance Authority and it is expected to be completed and handed over in 8 month time.



She thanked the Municipal Chief Executive for making land available for the office. She said, " the MCE has demonstrated enough commitment to ensure access to quality healthcare. We remain forever grateful".



It would be recalled that Parliament in July 2020 approved a loan agreement of €56.15 million between Ghana and the Deutsche Bank AG and TMF Global Services (UK) Limited to finance the construction of trauma hospitals in Obuasi and Anyinam in the Eastern Region.



The facility would also cater for an Accident and Emergency Centre at Enyiresi Hospital and the rehabilitation of Obuasi Health Centre.



These, when completed, will add up to the massive investment by the Government in the Health sector in the Obuasi Municipality.