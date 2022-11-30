Construct more football training facilities in Zongo communities across Ghana - Dr Stephen Takyi advocates

Regional News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

A senior lecturer at the Planning Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Stephen Takyi, has advocated for the construction of more football training facilities in Zongo communities across the country.



This, according to the lecturer, is one of the ways Ghana, as a football country, can reach its full potential in the game.



His call follows the performance of the Senior National Team, the Black Stars, in the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Dr. Takyi made the call on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo", on Tuesday, November 28, 2022.



"I have done a special and demographic analysis of recent Black Star players and realised most of the players are Zongo boys".



"It is an undeniable fact that these Zongo communities where a chunk of our national team players are coming from lack modern facilities to train them"



"Any serious country will look at this trend and design the necessary support for the areas where these players are coming from."



"This is where I expect the Ghana Football Association to take cue to the current trend and come out with pragmatic measures to help nature talents in the country", he told the host Captain Koda.