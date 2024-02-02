Constantly ousting experienced MPs not good for our democracy - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said he is worried about the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Parliament of Ghana, and the country’s democracy due to the exit of many experienced MPs from the legislature.



"The longer a person stays in parliament, the better the performance of that person", the Suame MP who voluntarily opted out of this year's race told state-own GTV.



He argued that longevity in parliament is good for an MP, his or her party, parliament, and Ghana's democracy.



“Which is why what is happening certainly cannot be good". And I think that the parties, especially NPP and NDC, need to do some serious introspection about what is going on – this constant peeling of MPs,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said in reference to the defeat of 28 NPP MPs in the party's parliamentary primaries and 16 in the NDC primaries.



Apart from Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, 17 other incumbent NPP MPs also voluntarily opted out of the contest.