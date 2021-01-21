General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: GNA

Constantly educate children to wear nose mask - Director urges

Parents, guardians and teachers have been advised to constantly educate their children and wards about the need and appropriate use of nose mask to check the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



Mr. Issah Baffoe, the Sunyani West Municipal Director of Education gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odumase in the Bono Region.



He said the Municipal Directorate of Education had therefore set up COVID-19 directives and protocols observation committees in the Municipality to ensure compliance by teachers and school children.



Mr. Baffoe said schools in the Municipality had been disinfected and personal protective equipment received from the Ghana Education Service headquarters would also be distributed for the benefit of the pupils, students and staff.



On teaching and learning, Mr. Baffoe said teachers have been directed to revise their previous lessons with the children for some weeks before introducing them to new topics.



He urged parents and guardians who were mostly at home during the arrival of their children and wards from school to encourage them to wash their hands well with soap under running water and possibly bath before eating as a protective measure against infection by COVID-19.