Source: Class FM

Consider these before buying any item this festive season - Consumer Protection Agency warns

Kofi Kapito

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has cautioned the general public on factors to consider when purchasing goods from the market in the festive season.



A statement signed by the CEO, Kofi Kapito on 16 December 2020 outlined some precautionary measures for consumers.



“The CPA would like to inform the public as to what they need to look out for when purchasing especially canned foods, locally made or imported,” the statement said.



The following are the things to look out for:



1. Look out for the expiry date on the product.



2. Country of origin



3. Every item should have content(ingredients) and all information about the product in English and any other language



4. If you see a can that is bloated, rusted, or dented in any way, be advised not to buy it.



5. There would be a lot of reduced to clear items which are legal but be advised that the fact that it is reduced to clear does not mean you should buy more and use beyond the expiring date.



6. If products are expired even a day after the date of expiration on the product, the manufacturer of that product cannot guarantee the safety of the ingredients in the product.



“We are hereby advising all the Ghanaian public to be vigilant on these advices by the CPA,” the statement noted, adding that: “We are asking Consumers who may have consumer complaints during this season to contact our office on the following numbers 026 -815-0309, 0302 -737-205 or on our Social Media Handles (Twitter @ConsumersGh and on our Facebook Page: Consumer Protection Agency Ghana.”

