Consider the future of the party in selecting presidential aspirant – Razak Kojo Opoku to NPP delegates

A presentation of an Akan by as flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party will be final nail in the coffin with regards to perception that the party is Akan oriented, Razak Kojo Opoku, an activist of the party has opined.



According to him, the 2024 election provides a test case for the NPP to prove that contrary to assertions it discriminates against other tribes, it is a party for all ethnic groups.



He called on the party’s leadership and delegates to view the election as a one-time opportunity to wrestle the party from the shackles of tribalism.



The NLA PRO intimated that the future of the party lies in the choice of flagbearer for 2024 elections and appealed to all Akan delegates to give strong considerations to the party’s survival when the party goes for primaries.



Despite the Akufo-Addo government being barely four months into its second term, debates over who succeeds him are waging with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen as frontrunners.



Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu ruffled feathers last week when he argued that the party should present a non-Akan as flagbearer.



“Inwardly, I know I have the competence to lead the party but is it wise that after two Akans – former President Kufuor and current President Akufo-Addo – to present a flagbearer candidate with different ethnicity.



“I think it is not good for a party which has been accused by some as being overly Akanistic in nature. But not everybody would agree with me and that is the beauty of democracy,” the Majority leader told Joy News.



Check his full post



Another Akan Presidential candidate in 2024 May Create A Worst Political Image for NPP: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes



In the interest of the future survival and generational dominance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana, it is very prudent and justifiable for the delegates of NPP to totally and wholly REJECT any Akan Presidential aspirant during the party’s presidential primaries in 2022/2023.



The Presidential hopefuls with Akan background should do the needful and completely freeze their personal ambition and rally behind non-Akan Presidential hopefuls for the purpose of breaking the Akanfour tag which has been hanging around the neck of the Party since J. B. Danquah days.



Per the research conducted, the Akanfour Party's tag is making it extremely difficult for NPP to have a fair share dominance of the Parliamentary seats especially in the constituencies predominantly inhabited by non-Akans.



The Party cannot continue presenting Akan Presidential candidates all the time. The delegates of the Party have the patriotic duty to change the narrative and overwhelmingly vote for a non-Akan Presidential candidate for the first time in 74 years.



For the purpose of the 2024 general elections, NPP seriously DOES NOT NEED Akan Presidential candidate. If another Akan Presidential candidate is presented by NPP for 2024, the Party may seriously be ridiculed and humiliated at the polls in 2024.



In my candid opinion, Ghanaians shall be seriously disappointed in the NPP for repeating these Akan Presidential Candidate things. It may also confirm the perception that indeed the NPP as a Party does not want non-Akans to lead the Party but just wants their votes. We can avoid this time around by electing Non-Akan Presidential Candidate who is very competent and committed to the growth of NPP tradition. So far so good DMB stand the greatest chance of leading NPP into Victory 2024.



Non-Akans are tired of occupying the Vice-Presidential Candidate Slot in NPP.







