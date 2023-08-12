Consider safety of citizens in any intervention in Niger – FOSDA to ECOWAS

General News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Foundation for Security Development in Africa (FOSDA) has urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to consider the safety and security of citizens in Niger in any action it intends to take.



This comes on the back of ECOWAS decisions at its meeting held in Abuja to order the deployment of a standby force to Niger as part of one of its measures.



However, a former Tuareg insurgent-turned-tourism minister in Niger, Rhissa Ag Boula says his new political party will aim to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.



Commenting on the development, the Executive Director for FOSDA, Theodora W. Anti stated that peace and security of the Nigerois should be paramount.



“For FOSDA the peace of the Country and the sub-region and the safety of citizens should be the guiding force for all of ECOWAS intervention,” Madam Anti stated in a tweet.



The Extraordinary Summit was convened as a sequel to the recent one held on 30th July 2023, following what ECOWAS describes as the illegal detention of President Mohamed BAZOUM by the members of the Presidential Guard in the Republic of Niger on 26th July 2023.



Meanwhile, the communique issued after the meeting held in Abuja, Nigeria on 10th August 2023 ECOWAS reiterates its strong condemnation of the attempted coup d’etat and the continued illegal detention of President Mohammed Bazoam, his family, and members of his government.



The Authority further warned member states not to engage in any act that may hinder the process.



“Warn member states who by their action directly or indirectly, hindered the peaceful resolution of the crisis in Niger about the consequences for their action before the community.



“Uphold all measures and principles agreed upon by the extraordinary Summit held on Niger on 30th July 2023.”