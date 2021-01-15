General News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Consider more women in your second govt – Akufo-Addo told

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must prioritize women as he makes ministerial appointments into his second government, the Head of History and Political Science Department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST) Dr. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi, has said.



Dr Adu-Gyamfi said a lot of women were not given the opportunity to serve in Mr Akufo-Addo’s first government.



Speaking in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on TV3’s New Day on Wednesday January 13, ahead of the impending ministerial appointments, Dr Adu-Gyamfi said “I support quota system because of the kind of machoism and all the concept we have. Look at what happened in parliament.



“So, I support quota system. I believe that, we have good, wonderful and experienced women who must be given opportunities in this government in the second term.



“The men and the boys have tried but I think that they did not do very well. You can see that they did not do well at all, that is why they have seen the kind of results they have seen.



“They should not tickle themselves, the performance of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the first term was quite abysmally because the expectation of the people were not met.”



He further called on the president to avoid appointing his family and friends into his government.



“Secondly, it is important that he goes beyond friends, family, cronies and bootlickers and begin to look at individuals who have capacity and have spoken the truth in the private.”