Regional News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: Ofosu-Peasah

Consider heavy metal hyperaccumulating plant technology in the mining sector - Energy expert

Gideon Ofosu-Peasah, Energy and Extractive Governance Expert

An Energy and Extractive Governance Expert Mr. Gideon Ofosu-Peasah is calling on miners especially those in the Artisanal and Small-Scale sector to consider the use of the hyper accumulative technology in their operations since it preserves the environment and sustains it for future use.



The hyperaccumulators are used as an alternative low-cost means of extracting heavy metals from the metal contaminated mining sites. To him the hyper technology will contribute massively to the attainment of the sustainable development goal 13 on climate action and sustain the environment



He believes the approach is cost-effective, environmentally friendly and aesthetically pleasing approach most suitable for developing countries. Throwing more light on his call Mr. Ofosu-Peasah revealed that over 28 billion tons of earth is eroded due to the operations of unregulated mining sector which is also a major contributor of Climate Change.



Speaking in a radio interview on Edubiaseman FM on the Youth Take Lead Action on Climate Change programme, the energy expert also called on the country to consider going into massive tree planting to end the consequences of climate change being experience currently. In addition, He admonished the players in the mining sector to use energy efficient equipment that can be powered by solar and LPG at mining sites.



Youth Alliance for Development is currently creating awareness on the impact of climate change to the environment in the Adansi Traditional area which is also a hub for gold mining. The project is supported by the Youth Empowerment Synergy (YES-GHANA) and CISU in the Denmark.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.