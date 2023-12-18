Consider carpenters, masons, others in recruitment to security agencies - Contractors Association to govt

General News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Isaac Boamah Okai, the Chief Executive Officer of Obi Roofing System has appealed to the government and the various security agencies for a major shift in the recruitment arrangement for the security agencies.



Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the Annual Contractors Conference held on December 16, 2023, Isaac Boamah Okai called for a review of the policy that states that only the literate should be considered in the recruitment of personnel for security agencies.



According to him, the policy is not only discriminatory but also discourages illiterate members of the public who have mastered handicrafts such as masonry, and carpentry.



He insisted that artisans need to be given the chance to join the security agencies as their skills could prove in handy for the agencies.



This is an appeal to the government and the authorities that recruitment into public agencies should not be limited to only those who have been to the university. The law that allows that should be reviewed. Those of us who are artisans should be given the chance. In the military, police, fire service etc, we can be of help,” he said.



Isaac Boamah Okai also encouraged parents not to look down on the wards who decide to pursue career paths in the artisan space.



He urged them to support their wards recognize their role in the country and believe in them to rise to the level of society.



“I didn’t have formal education but I have learnt of things that I can do with my hands. We should encourage children who went to be artisans and craftsmen”, he said.



The Obi Annual Contractors Conference brought together Ghanaian contractors in the building industry to deliberate on improving their services and addressing specific challenges facing their industry.



Themed “Adding Value to Contractors in the Building Industry’, the forum also saw free SSNIT and Ghana Card registration for the contractors.









