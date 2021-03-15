Health News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Conship pay bills of insolvent patients at Korle-Bu

The insolvent patients had exceeded their discharge dates

Twenty-eight patients including 14 new-born mothers at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital have had their bills paid for by Consolidated Shipping Agencies Limited (Conship), paving way for them to be discharged by the nation’s premier hospital.



The move was part of the companies planned activities to celebrate its 25 years of operation in the country. Aside footing the GH₵40,000 bill, the company also presented some items to the patients upon their discharge.



Gift bags containing baby diapers, wipes, nose mask, sanitiser, washing powder and soap, savlon among others were also presented to each nursing mother and child health patient whose medical bills were paid for.



A director at Conship, Ben Nartey said: “We embarked on this gesture to give back to the society, we really felt it as a responsibility. For 25 years we have been operating in the country and as part of activities to celebrate our anniversary we thought it wise to give back and what better way can you do it than to touch the lives of newborns and their mothers. That is why we came to Korle-Bu.”



The insolvent patients who had exceeded their discharge dates but were still in the hospital were grateful to the company. One of them said: “This is an act I will forever recall and would tell my son. He has to know that if not for Conship, his stay at the hospital after birth would have prolonged. You can see smiles on our faces. We are happy and grateful.”



A donation of COVID-19 related items and toiletries; 12 gallons of sanitizer both gel and liquid; 3 packs of kitchen towels; 3 packs of toilet roll, box of parazone; 10 gallons of liquid soap; 50 boxes of surgical nose mask; 2 boxes of N95 nose mask; 5 boxes of latex gloves were also presented to the hospital.



The Chief Nursing Officer at the Korle-Bu administration, Grace Ahianyo, who received the items and the check aslo expressed gratitude to Conship: “I am very glad; those who did the donation said something that when God bless you, it is an opportunity to bless others and I so much agree with that.”



She noted that, Korle-Bu being the premier referral hospital, there is enormous pressure on it daily and any help from corporate institution would go a long way to ease their struggles: “We would want others to emulate; just as we are big so is our challenge and we would need corporate firms to support us.”



A Community Relations Officer at the Petroleum Commission, regulators of the upstream oil and gas industry, Akorfa Dokpli was present to support Conship’s donation.