Conrad Dumbah leads the new NDC UK and Ireland Chapter leadership

Diasporia News of Monday, 9 October 2023

Source: Richmond Etsey Dzikushie, Contributor

The NDC UK & Ireland Chapter elected their new executives on Saturday, October 7, to steer the affairs of the Chapter for the next term of office.



The chapter election, which had been stalled for close to 13 months, saw former Branch Chairman of Milton Keynes, Conrad Dumbah, elected.



The election was organized by a high-powered delegation from NDC national headquarters, led by Hon. Alex Segbefia, Director of International Relations, Hon. Joseph Yamin, National Organiser, Mustapha Gbande, and Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon, along with observers from senior cadres and former government appointees in London.



Please find the Chairman's elect message



Comrades, brothers, and sisters, tonight is a victory for all of us as a chapter and a party.



We thank the Almighty for a successful election. Our sincere gratitude also goes to all members who have suffered through 13 months of electioneering.



May the Lord reward your patience and sacrifices. To the Chapter Electoral Committee, the Chapter Vetting Committee, the Chapter Appeals Committee, the Chapter Interim Committee, IRD, and our noble team from Accra who have steered this election to successful completion, we express our most sincere gratitude for your commitment, passion, and hard work in bringing the elections to a successful end.



May the good Lord bless and reward you in His own time! My heartfelt congratulations to all contestants, former executives, and incoming executives for your dedication and sacrifice in aspiring to serve our great party!



My fellow comrades who contested the Chairmanship position on behalf of our great Chapter and Party, I doff my hat to you and appreciate your many sacrifices and dedication to our dear party.



May the good Lord multiply the dedication and passion we have all expressed in the course of this election and grant us the good health, strength, and will to invest even more of that for victory in 2024!



Today, the chapter is the winner, tomorrow our collective work as a chapter towards Victory 2024 begins!



Onwards to Victory 2024 and to the presidency of President John Dramani Mahama on December 7, 2024!



I will lead the formation of a dedicated team with my fellow aspirants for this race to assist John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 election.



God bless the UK and Ireland chapters!



God bless incoming President John Dramani Mahama!



God bless the great NDC!



God bless our homeland Ghana!



Other elected positions are:



Vice Chairman: Seth Anorson



Secretary: Kofi Adoli



Deputy Secretary: Isabella Peace Diateson



Organiser: Musah Adamu



Treasurer: Roger Bokor



Youth Organiser: Alfred Freddy Kotogbor



Deputy Youth Organiser: Theophilus Sarpong



Women's Organiser: Mary Gardiner



Deputy Women's Organiser: Rebecca Anoon