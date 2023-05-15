Congratulatory message from concerned NDC UK, Ireland Chapter to John Mahama and parliamentary candidates

Diasporia News of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: Richmond Etsey Dzikushie

Ghana has seen leadership from all quarters over the years, with several individuals stepping up to serve the country in various capacities. However, certain types of leadership attract respect and admiration from all corners, and your kind of leadership is undeniably among them.



We, as concerned NDC members in the UK and Ireland, are proud to congratulate you on winning the presidential primaries with a resounding victory. Your success is a reflection of the deep-rooted support and goodwill the party has for you to lead us in the December 2024 elections.



Your demonstrable commitment and energy towards a proactive agenda have been widely recognised, and your visits to all constituencies in Ghana are a commendable feat that knows no boundaries. As such, we believe that come January 7, 2025, you will be sworn in as the next president to finish what you started.



John Dramani Mahama has shown us how to execute campaigns that go beyond boundaries, and we take solace and learn from your journey. Your timelessness and vigour in this proactive approach to governance have been evident, and we are convinced that this is just the beginning of a great journey towards building a prosperous nation.



We also wish all parliamentary candidates who won their seats in the primaries hearty congratulations, and we equally applaud those who did not win. Your steadfastness and dedication towards this milestone have not gone unnoticed, and we wish you the very best of luck in your future political endeavours.



The journey to wrestle power in 2024 has just begun, and we are confident that the grassroots, the rank and file of the party and Ghanaians will overwhelmingly vote for you with all the zeal and diligence so you can lead the rebuilding of Ghana once again.



In conclusion, we hail your leadership, and we believe that, if elected into office, you will lead Ghana towards a future of prosperity, development, and unity.



Congratulations once again on a well-deserved and emphatic victory!



