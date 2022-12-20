'Congratulations to Asiedu Nketiah' - Koku Anyidoho

General News of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a dismissed former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated his former boss, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



Asiedu Nketiah, after 17 years as chief scribe was elected National Chairman of the NDC after defeating three contenders including the incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo at the party's December 17 Congress held in Accra.



Despite leading months of open campaigning against his former boss on social media and via traditional media interviews, Anyidoho, the founder and CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute on Tuesday morning (December 20) posted a tweet that read: "Congratulations Asiedu-Nketiah."



Doom declaration for Asiedu Nketiah



Prior to the elections, Anyidoho said among others that Asiedu Nketiah did not have what it takes to be the chairman of the party and that he was bound to lose the vote to Ofosu-Ampofo.



“I have openly declared that Aseidu Nketia will not win the Chairmanship position of the NDC. He doesn’t have what it takes to lead the NDC as National Chairman of the NDC.



"This is a person who has undermined all persons who have held the Chairmanship position of the party. Asiedu Nketiah has ego and can’t accept that Ofosu Amponsah was chairman of the party,” Koku said.



Election outcome and Anyidoho's reaction:



Asiedu Nketia polled 5,574 while his contenders Ofosu Ampofo had 2,892 votes. Samuel Yaw Adusei and Nii Armah Ashietey had 52 and 38 votes respectively.



Reacting to the outcome on Atinka FM’s AM Drive on December 19, Anyidoho said the Congress victory will be a precussor to the NDC failing to capture power come 2024.



“Aseidu Nketia is chairman today and I believe it will be a big challenge for the NDC in 2024, I will not change my position. Last week we heard him say that he led the NDC to court during the election petition with no figures.



"So if he is dragged to court for lying, will that be my fault? There is no way Aseidu Nketia can unite the NDC,” Koku Anyidoho told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.





Congratulations to Asiedu-Nketiah — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) December 20, 2022

