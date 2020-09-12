General News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Confusion rocks Tema DVLA over premium license

Applicants are lamenting the period it takes for their application to be processed

Tension is mounting at the Tema Regional office of the Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority DVLA, over their inability to produce premium licenses for prospective drivers.



An application for a premium driving license comes at a cost of GHC330 with a cover note and that of a license card all issued within 4 weeks while the standard application which cost some GHC 175 is issued within 3 months.



However, that has not been the case of some prospective drivers who have applied for their driving license through the premium service.



According to some of the aggrieved drivers who applied for their premium driving license some months ago, they are have been kept in the dark by Tema DVLA officials without any official communication on why their driving licenses are yet to be issued.



Mr Frank Obeng who made a payment of 330ghc for his license card through the premium service on August 12th told Atinka News that he’s yet to even get his cover note, talk less of his licence card. “My brother, ever since I applied for my Driver’s license card through the premium service, in August, I’m yet to get my card and it’s over a month now, which is not the normal practice,” he lamented.



68-year -old pensioner, Mr Francis Sanahene, who applied for the renewal of his license through the premium service, says he has been commuting from his Community 25 residence to the Tema DVLA office for the past one month, but yet to get his card, whiles attempt to retrieve his money has proven futile.

According to sources, the situation has compelled some DVLA registered agents who work as intermediaries for the processing of the license cards, to flee from their work, due to the excessive barrage of abuses and attacks from some of these agitated drivers.



Management and staff of the Tema DVLA office, have also resorted to a hide and seek game with the drivers, due to their inability to get their driving license cards.



Officials of the DVLA when contacted refused to comment on the matter, which they attribute it to some technical challenges.

