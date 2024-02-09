Confusion rocks Parliament over punishment for convicted promoters of LGBTQI+ activities

General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

There was confusion in Parliamentary during the consideration of the anti-gay bill over appropriate punishment for promoters of LGBTQI+ activities.



The original clause in the bill had 750 penalty units equivalent of not less than GhC9,400 fine or a term of imprisonment of not less than 2 years and penalty units of not more than 2,000 equivalent of GhC24,000 or a term of imprisonment of 4 years.



However, concerns over the length of the custodial sentence compelled the House to reduce the penalty units to not less than 50, equivalent of GhC600 or a term of imprisonment of not less than 3 months and a fine of not more than 100 penalty units equivalent of GhC1,200 or a term of imprisonment not more than 6 months.



The amendment after it was moved by lead sponsor of the bill and Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George was opposed by Effutu MP and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin insisting the custodial punishment is too harsh.



The Ningo-Prampram MP however argued a softer punishment regime will fail to serve as a deterrent and make mockery of the entire bill.



After back and forth the House finally by voice vote settled on a fine of not less than 750 penalty units, equivalent of GhC9,400 or a term of imprisonment of not less than 2 months and not more than 4 months.