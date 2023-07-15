Confusion rocks Berekum as queen mother banishes goats

General News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

There is confusion in the Berekum Traditional Area following a decree by the Queen Mother of the area, Nana Kosua Ameahene II, banishing goats from the jurisdiction.



Residents with goats have been given a two-week ultimatum to remove their animals from the township or risk having them slaughtered.



However, even before the ultimatum issued by the queen mother will elapse, some residents of Berekum on July 13, 2023, had their goats arrested by supposed palace taskforce members implementing the order.



These individuals according to residents go as far as breaking into pens to arrest goats. The act was purportedly carried out by some members of the Zongo community in the name of the palace, caused some elders of the Berekum Zongo to embark on a name redeeming exercise.



According to the elders, it was some unscrupulous persons bent on tarnishing the name of Berekum zongo who were taking advantage of the situation to engage in such a nefarious activity.



Speaking to Obra TV, a palace official confirmed that the decree is yet to come into force but emphasised that residents have two weeks to remove their goats from the jurisdiction as pronounced by the queen mother.



“Nananom are saying that the land of Berekum does not like goats and so all goats must be removed. As of now, nobody has been ordered to arrest goats, more so no one is permitted to arrest a goat which is kept in a pen. Maybe the person is preparing to remove the goat from the town,” an elder of the council told Obra TV in an interview.



















