Confusion in Christian Divine Church as senior pastors protest imposition of acting General-Secretary

General News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Tension is brewing in the Christian Divine Church due to a letter that is making rounds in social media purportedly written by Rev. O.S. Awortwe in response to a letter by Pastor Samuel Awuah of Dunkwa branch summoning some seven senior pastors to report for a disciplinary committee hearing at the church's headquarters in Tarkwa Atuabo on the 30th May 2023.



According to the letter circulating on social media, written by Rev. O.S. Awortwe who is among the seven pastors who have been summoned by Pastor Samuel Awuah to attend the disciplinary committee hearing, Pastor Samuel Awuah was single-handedly selected by Apostle Ebenezer Boahen to be the Acting General Secretary of the church. A situation that has generally been condemned by the pastors as unconstitutional and illegality being perpetuated by Apostle Ebenezer Boahen.



In his letter dated 25th May 2023 and addressed directly to Pastor Samuel Awuah, it stated without mincing words that Pastor Awuah has no authority to write such “unconstitutional letters to Pastors” after he Rev. Awortwe had told him (Ps. Samuel Awuah) severally on different platforms that he (Pastor. Awuah) is not the Ag. General Secretary of the Church.



In a very confrontational tone, Rev. Awortwe pointed out saying; “Awuah I think you have not read, the constitution. Let me educate you. The constitution which is the governing body of the church does not permit one person to appoint Ag. General Secretary so your position is unconstitutional. So stop that arrogance and respect the constitution.”



He further reminded Pastor Samuel Awuah that it is he Rev. Awortwe who through the Executive Council of the Church by their constitutional right elected him (Rev. Awortwe) as the General Secretary after the former General Secretary passed away but he(Rev. Awortwe) was taken to court by one Ekow Dadzie of the Tanokrom branch of the church as widely known by church members that it was Apostle Ebenezer Boahen and one elder Nyanful of Dunkwa branch who enticed him to run to the court to file a suit against Rev. Awortwe of which the matter hi still in the courts.



Again, he narrated that “it’s funny and ridiculous” for the Chairman of the CDC Apostle Ebenezer Boahen whose term of office has expired on 28th January 2021, to single-handedly appoint Ps. Awuah at the General Secretary as though the church is an autocratic institution.



He said the CDC is a democratic and constitutional church so no one can take the law into his hands and do whatever he pleases… adding that “pastors don’t take Pastor Samuel Awuah seriously because he is not the acting General Secretary and has never been”, whiles urging the other pastors to ignore his letters.



In a related development, another senior pastor who is in charge of the central regional church has released audio circulating on various church platforms challenging Apostle Ebenezer Boahen and Pastor Samuel Awuah about their authority in summoning him to a disciplinary committee.



In the said audio making rounds on social media Rev. Kesie is heard speaking in an angry tone complaining that he will not step foot at the church's headquarters Tarkwa Atuabo because he has done nothing wrong and he is advising the disciplinary committee to rather tell Apostle Ebenezer Boahen that his term of office has expired 2 years ago and he should go home.