Confusion breaks out as new group emerges from Western Togoland

There is currently a raging confusion among the leadership of Homeland Study Group, a secessionist group claiming to have formed Western Togoland from Ghana as a new group has emerged



Seth Mifetu, the who claims to be the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the latest group known as the People’s Liberation of Western Togoland has denied their involvement in the recent attacks in Ghana.



“We the People’s Liberation Council of Western Togoland have no hand in what is going on...we are seriously against violence. We the People’s Liberation Council of Western Togoland shall always distance ourselves from acts of lawlessness. I want to state here clearly that Ghana must be held fully responsible for mismanaging a union with Western Togoland. We are calling on the government of Ghana to see a need for a review of the union between Ghana and Western Togoland”, he stated in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He called on the authorities of Ghana to work towards resolving the matter amicably stating that perpetrators of the latest attacks are politically sponsored.



“We believe that the people who are doing these things have a political motive, they have political elements behind them and pushing them. They are using the name Western Togoland to discredit a beautiful course so I want to caution them”, he warned.



Seth Mifetu also denied the recent erection of signages on a section of the major roads entering in and out of some parts of the Volta Region indicating that those were imposters.



“The People’s Liberation Council of Western Togoland is not behind that. We also woke up one day to see those signboards. We initiated investigations into the matter…we tasked a few people but their lives were in danger so they abrogated the investigations”, he disclosed.





