Confused Mahama has moved from review officer to maintenance officer – Buaben Asamoa

NPP Director of Communications, Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party, Lawyer Buaben Asamoa has said Presidential Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has transcended into a state of confusion from his mantra of promising to review policies implemented by the current government to maintain them when voted back into power.



According to Mr. Asamoa who is also the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Adentan Constituency, this act by the former president speaks volumes of how he seems to be confused in exactly what he seeks to offer Ghanaians as a president.



“He is now telling us we should allow him to come and maintain what we have done; Free SHS he wants to come and maintain; allowances he wants to come and maintain. He has now become a maintenance officer. These policies are not even his vision yet he wants to come and maintain them, he is not seeking to add up but to maintain. He has now moved from reviewing to maintain, we know he wants to come and cancel them. What we know is that he wants to come and leave things stagnant, he is not going to add anything to what we have done.”



Lawyer Asamoa added that unlike the NDC, the New Patriotic Party has been pragmatic in its governance which wields the characteristics of a focused and directed government working to satisfy the needs of the Ghanaian population.



“When he was voted out, he said he was going back to Ghanaians to ask them what they want, didn’t he know what Ghanaians wanted when he was building E-Blocks?” he stated in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Okay FM Tuesday morning.



“We have over the years implemented policies that give hope to Ghanaians. We captured how we intend to continue doing that in our manifesto and presented it on August 22. At the time the NDC had presented theirs to the flagbearer after roaming throughout the country to ask Ghanaians what they want. After hearing we had launched our manifesto on the 22 of August, they became afraid and postponed theirs from August 29 to 31. They couldn’t even come through on August 31, we are now hearing they are looking through our manifesto to correct theirs,” he stated.

