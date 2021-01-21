General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Confused Kyiri Abosom begged fetish priests to vote for him - Akua Donkor

Presidential Candidte of GUM, Osofo Kyiri Abosom

The 2020 presidential candidate for Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) Madama Akua Donkor has quizzed the founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Center Christian Kwabena Andrews known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom why he chased and burnt shrines and still returned to traditional leaders for their blessings during 2020 general elections campaign.



The man of God Christian Kwabena Andrews contested to become President of Ghana in the 2020 general elections with his political Ghana Union Movement (GUM).



Kyiri Abosom in his ministry has declared war against fetish priests and was seen burning so many shrines and gods on live television prior to the general elections.



The controversial politician Madam Akua Donkor in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM Drive Time hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com described as Osofo Kyiri Abosom as a confused man of God and a Politician.



According to Akua Donkor, ”as Osofo Kyiri Abosom declared war against Fetish Priests and burning shrine that’s why he called himself as such but during the 2020 campaign, he went to traditional leaders for blessings. Is he not confused?” Akua Donkor asked.



“The ‘abosom’ he (Kyiri Abosom) fought pushed him to contest as president so he will waste all the money he gained from burning shrines and it happened. He founded his party Ghana Union Movement (GUM) with the same money and he wants to be president.



The chiefs and traditional leaders as Osofo Kyiri Abosom ran to them for prayers are all in charge of shrines in their town and communities and you still want them to bless you to win the elections after burning a lot of shrines”.



Madam Akua Donkor charged the founder and leader of Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Christian Kwabena Andrews known as Kyiri Abosom not to contest 2024 general elections saying he can never be president.