General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: GNA

Confucius Institute pledges support for CCTU

University of Cape Coast

Zhou Guiping, Director of Confucius Institute at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has pledged the Institute's unwavering commitment to support the Cape Coast Technological University (CCTU) for mutual benefits.



The Institute relished a strong collaboration with CCTU particularly in Engineering, faculty exchange programmes and scholarship opportunities for interested students who could undergo training to become local Chinese teachers.



Ms Zhou made the pledge when a delegation from the Institute paid a courtesy call on the Vice-Chancellor of CCTU, Rt. Reverend Professor Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere.



Her visit was to formally introduce herself to the CCTU authorities as the new Director of the Institute at UCC and to further deepen the strong relationship between the two Institutions.



The delegation was led by Professor Ishmael Mensah, the Ghanaian Director of the Institute at UCC.



Other members were; Ms Li Yinbo and Mr. Charles Delali Adegah, Chinese language Teachers.



Ms Zhou said the Institute has over the years, promoted the development of Chinese language education and its cultural related courses in Ghanaian institutions.



This she noted, was successfully done through the opening of the various Confucius Institutes in Ghanaian Universities to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the people of China and Ghana and the whole of Africa.



Ms Zhou thanked the Management of CCTU for its continued support for the Institute especially in organising students to learn the Chinese language.



Prior to the visit, the two institutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to formally open a new Confucius classroom at CCTU.



Among the terms of the MOU are the provision of classrooms, furniture, students and office premises by CCTU, as well as enabling atmosphere for the Chinese language instructors to kick start their mandate.



CCTU shall also endeavour to officially integrate Chinese language into its curriculum, while the Institute in turn, provide instructors who will draw the teaching plan and course design, provide teaching and learning materials.



For his part, the Vice-Chancellor of CCTU also expressed his delight about the partnership and pledged the University's continued support for the Institute and requested for the necessary resources to facilitate a well-established classroom to enhance the teaching and learning of the Chinese language.



He appreciated the cordial relationship with the Institute and urged for more fruitful collaborations.



The Vice Chancellor was accompanied by Dr. Francis Narh Akrono - Registrar, Mr. Kwabena Owusu Director of Finance and Mr. Sylvanus Ametordzi - Coordinator, Confucius Institute CCTU.