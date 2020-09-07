Diasporian News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Kwasi Aye-Addo, Contributor

Conference of Ghanaian Presbyterian Churches in North America elects new moderator and executives

Rev. Dr. Moses Ohene Biney, Moderator of CGPC-NA

Rev. Dr. Moses Ohene Biney is the New Moderator of the Conference of Ghanaian Presbyterian Churches in North America (CGPC-NA). Dr. Biney’s election took place at an extraordinary delegates conference held on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He takes over from The Stephen Yaw Nkansah, the Pastor of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Woodbridge, Virginia who has completed two terms of service.



Rev. Dr. Biney is the Pastor of Bethel Presbyterian Reformed Church, Brooklyn, New York. He is also an Associate Professor of Religion and Society & African Diaspora Studies at New York Theological Seminary in New York.



Dr. Biney Holds Ph.D. (Religion and Society), and Th.M. from Princeton Theological Seminary. M.Phil., University of Ghana, Dip. Theol., Trinity Theological Seminary, and B. A. and Dip. Ed. from the University of Cape Coast.



He was Commissioned into Ministry on June 20, 1993, and Ordained on July 25, 1995 by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.



Dr, Biney comes into this position with exceptional knowledge and experience acquired over 25 years in the ministry of God. Dr. Biney is married to Mrs. Rita Biney and they are blessed with three children.



Other elected Executive members are: Mrs. Cecilia Appiah-Agyei the new Vice-Moderator. Mrs. Appiah-Agyei is a member of Ghanaian Presbyterian Church, Toronto, Canada. She is a Certified Ministerial Candidate for the Presbytery of West Toronto, seeking Ordination with the Presbyterian Church in Canada. She serves as Coordinator, CGPC-NA Annual School of Mssion & Evangelism, Keswick.



Rev. Benjamin Kwasi Aye-Addo is the new Clerk. He is the Pastor of Ebenezer Ghanaian Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, Georgia and the Organizing-Pastor of Faith Ghanaian Presbyterian Church in Duluth, Georgia. He is also a Strategic Planner/Project Manager at University of West Georgia in the USA. He worked with Volta River Authority on the Northern Electrification and Aboadze Thermal Power Plant projects. Rev. Aye-Addo holds a Master of Divinity (MDiv.) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees from University of Dubuque Theological Seminary, Iowa, and University of West Georgia respectively.



Elder Patrick Tutu Asante, the new Assistant Clerk. Elder Asante is a Session member and Prayer Team leader of the Ghanaian Presbyterian Church, Toronto, Canada. He is a Snr. Finance Manager of Grants Management for World Vision Canada (WVC), and seconded as the Deputy Regional Finance Director of West Africa. Elder Asante was educated at Cape Coast University where he was the national vice-president (1998/99) of National Union of Presbyterian Students of Ghana (NUPSG). Patrick holds a master’s degree from Ohio University.



Deacon Afua Gyarteng’s position is Treasurer – USA. She is a serving Deacon, Assistant Clerk of Session, and Finance Committee member at United Ghana Community Church in Philadelphia, PA having previously served as Assistant Secretary of the Women’s Fellowship. She is a Database Administrator and works at Kantar LLC, a major market research company in Philadelphia.



Elder Gifty Amofa is the Treasurer – Canada. She is in continuous service from the previous administration. Elder Amofa is a Session member, and Chairs the Finance Committee at Ghanaian Presbyterian Church, Toronto. As a Registered Nurse, Clinical Instructor, and Faculty Advisor, Gifty works at Humber River Hospital and teach acute care nursing at Trent University. She is also a faculty advisor at George Brown/Ryerson Collaborative Nursing Program and a board member of Knox College, a Presbyterian Church of Canada Seminary.



The Conference of Ghanaian Presbyterian Churches in North America (CGPC-NA) is a gathering of Ghanaian Presbyterian Churches and Fellowships in the United States of America and Canada, who fellowship and share the love of Christ the Ghanaian way and reflect the reformed tradition in principle and in conformity by including in our membership congregations chartered by Reformed or Presbyterian denominations that adhere to the reformed tradition or faith fellowships adopted by a presbytery in a Reformed or Presbyterian denomination that adheres to the reformed tradition.



The CGPC-NA has member churches in many states in the USA and Canada.



The new executives and all the delegates are grateful to the Lord for a very successful delegate’s conference. We are also thankful to the organizers of the conference, the immediate past executives, and also to the Electoral Commission under that Chairmanship of The Rev. Kobina Ofosu-Donkoh, Ph.D., the Minister-In-Charge of United Ghanaian Community Church, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for setting higher standards of election for CGPC-NA.





