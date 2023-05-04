Conduct campaign devoid of insults - Chief urges NDC parliamentary aspirants

Politics of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: GNA

The Regent of Agona Swedru, Nana Kweku Esieni V, has called on parliamentary aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to refrain from insults and attacks during their campaign to canvas for votes from delegates.



He said there was the need to use decent language in their attempts to win the hearts of delegates, adding that at the end of the day the party should be stronger and united to achieve its aims and objectives.



Nana Esieni made this known when the Agona West executives of the NDC led by its chairman, Mr. Alex Asiedu Sekormy paid a courtesy call on the Swedruman Council of Chiefs to introduce themselves and asked for their blessings and support in the upcoming 2024 elections.



He said the NDC was in opposition and there was the need for the members at the various wards and branches to join forces and work hard to inspire people to give them their mandate in future elections.



Nana Esieni, who is also the Nifahene of Agona Swedru, said one out of the three aspiring candidates in the Agona West NDC, was disqualified by the vetting committee of the party, but that should not be a problem to cause mayhem in the party.



He stated that a clean campaign was the best way to go, to enable aspiring candidates to come out with their visions and policies that would entice the delegates to make their choice.



The NDC has fixed Saturday, May 13, 2024, to hold it parliamentary and presidential primaries to choose candidates to lead the party in the 2024 elections.



According to the chief, the NDC could be an alternative for Ghanaians to decide in the next elections, but infighting and internal wrangles could deny the party a chance to win.



Nana Esieni said though chiefs were not allowed to dabble in active party politics due to their position as custodians of the land, they could offer advice to politicians who were policy makers and implementers when it came to the governance of the country.



He therefore called on all aspiring parliamentary and presidential hopefuls of the NDC to endeavor to use decent language in their campaigns to ensure peace and stability as they seek to lead the people in the next elections.



Mr Sekormy, on behalf of the constituency executives, thanked the chiefs for the warm reception at the palace, and pledged to heed to the useful advice given to both executives and aspiring candidates.



He said the advice would go a long way to assist the party to achieve its goal and target in the upcoming parliamentary primary.