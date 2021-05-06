You are here: HomeNews2021 05 06Article 1253152

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Condom purchases in Ghana hits 40 million in 2020 – GHS report

The purchase of contraceptives in Ghana namely condoms has increased by 8 million from 2019 to 2020, according to the Ghana Health Service.

The staggering increase in the purchase of condoms has been pegged at 40,178,862 million for the year 2020 as from a previous 32 million purchases made in 2019.

The revelation comes at a time when authorities have also been alarmed at the use of Emergency Contraceptives Pills (ECP) among female students.

According to a medical officer at the Legon Hospital, Dr. Gifty Odame, the persistent use and abuse of the ECPs can have a long-lasting effect and can damage a female's reproductive health.

But despite some stigmatization against fornication and pre-marital sex, condoms generally protect many from the dangers of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), diseases and unwanted pregnancies.

Some users have argued that condoms play a significant part in giving its users pleasure during intercourse.

