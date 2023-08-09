Conditions of Service: National Labour Commission reschedules meeting with CETAG

General News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The National Labour Commission (NLC), has rescheduled a meeting with the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana, CETAG, to next week Wednesday, August 16, 2023.



This comes after CETAG wrote to the NLC to postpone the meeting that was originally scheduled for today, August 9,2023 on the grounds that its leaders are not available.



CETAG has been on strike since August 1, following the government’s failure to implement the agreed terms of their conditions of service.



The Head of Public Affairs at the NLC, Charles Bawa Duah, said following the letter from CETAG NLC wrote to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Ministry of Education, and all relevant stakeholders on the change of date.



He said the Commission, with its powers from section 139 of the Labour Act, has directed CETAG to call off the strike with immediate effect. CETAG has been on strike, demanding payment of outstanding allowances owed to its members.